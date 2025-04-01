In an effort to enhance electoral transparency and address concerns of political parties, the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted 4,719 structured meetings across the country over a span of 25 days, concluding on March 31, 2025. These meetings were held at multiple levels, including the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), District Election Officer (DEO), and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), engaging over 28,000 political party representatives.

According to official data, 40 meetings were chaired by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs, reflecting ECI's commitment to an inclusive and consultative electoral process. This initiative was undertaken as per the directives of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, following the Chief Electoral Officers' Conference held on March 4-5, 2025, at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

The primary objective of these engagements was to address pending electoral concerns within the legal framework, including the Representation of the People Act (1950 & 1951), the Registration of Electors Rules (1960), and the Conduct of Elections Rules (1961). EROs, DEOs, and CEOs were instructed to resolve issues within their jurisdiction, ensuring adherence to ECI’s manuals, guidelines, and directives.

Furthermore, State/UT CEOs have been directed to submit an Action Taken Report for further evaluation. Any unresolved issues beyond the existing legal provisions will be escalated for consideration by the Commission.

Political parties have responded positively to these engagements, participating actively across Assembly Constituencies, districts, and States/UTs. This initiative reaffirms the ECI’s commitment to a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.