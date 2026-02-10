Election Commission publishes final Assam voter roll after special revision, electorate drops by over 2.4 lakh

The Election Commission of India on February 10 released the final electoral roll for the Special Revision 2026 covering all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, placing the total electorate at 2,49,58,139.

Official data show a reduction of 2,43,485 voters from the draft roll, which had recorded 2,52,01,624 names. The final list comprises 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters and 343 voters registered under the third-gender category.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, the integrated draft roll for the Special Revision was published on December 27, 2025, following a statewide house-to-house verification exercise conducted between November 22, 2025, and December 20, 2025. Claims and objections were accepted until January 22, 2026, after which the rolls were finalised.

The Commission has stressed that the revision process is aimed at improving the accuracy of the electoral roll by removing duplicate or ineligible entries and updating voter details before upcoming electoral exercises.

Meanwhile, the Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal, extending the date for final publication of voter lists to February 14, 2026. The extension was granted to accommodate extensive enumeration work and the rationalisation of polling stations, officials said.

Under the revised West Bengal timeline, Booth Level Officers completed house-to-house verification on December 11, 2025, draft rolls were published on December 16, 2025, and claims and objections were accepted until January 15, 2026.

Reiterating its position, the Commission urged citizens to actively participate in the revision process, noting that updated and accurate electoral rolls are central to ensuring free and fair elections.