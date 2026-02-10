Election Commission reviews Assam’s poll preparedness ahead of Assembly elections

The Election Commission (EC) has reviewed Assam’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections, focusing on district-level readiness and coordination among administrative and enforcement agencies, an official statement said on February 9.

The review was conducted over two days beginning Sunday in the presence of senior EC officials. Assembly elections in the state are expected to be held in March–April.

On the first day, discussions assessed district-level preparedness, with participation from the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), senior police officials including IGs and DIGs, district election officers, and superintendents of police. Key areas reviewed included election management, administrative coordination, vulnerability assessment, and security arrangements.

The second day focused on coordination with enforcement agencies. The meeting was attended by the CEO, the state police nodal officer, and officials involved in state force coordination. Deliberations centered on enforcement preparedness, inter-agency coordination, effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, and strict compliance with electoral laws.

The two-day review enabled a comprehensive assessment of poll preparedness at both administrative and enforcement levels. Emphasis was laid on seamless coordination among stakeholders, effective deployment of resources, and adherence to statutory and procedural frameworks to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of elections, the statement added.