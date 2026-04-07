Election Commission rolls out webcasting, CAPF deployment for free and fair Assam Elections

The Election Commission has completed extensive preparations to conduct the Assam Legislative Assembly General Elections 2026 in a single phase on April 9, with authorities emphasising a free, fair and secure polling process across the state’s 126 constituencies.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said all administrative and logistical arrangements have been put in place, with coordinated efforts across departments to ensure smooth conduct of voting. Central observers have already been deployed to monitor critical aspects such as law and order and election expenditure.

A total of 2,50,54,463 voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates in the polls. The electorate includes 1,25,31,552 male voters, 1,25,22,593 female voters, and 318 voters in the ‘others’ category, along with 63,423 service voters.

To strengthen transparency and oversight, the Election Commission has introduced webcasting facilities across all polling stations. Of the 31,490 polling stations in the state, including 31,486 main booths and 4 auxiliary booths, each will be monitored in real time from the offices of District Election Officers, the Chief Electoral Officer, and the Election Commission.

Security arrangements have been reinforced with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel to ensure peaceful polling.

Authorities have ensured minimum facilities at every polling station, including drinking water, waiting areas, toilets, and wheelchair access for persons with disabilities. Additional arrangements such as seating for voters in queues and designated spaces for mobile phone storage have also been made.

For the conduct of polling, 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed across the state. The Election Commission has readied 41,320 ballot units, 43,975 control units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines, including reserves for contingency use. Additional polling staff have also been kept on standby to address any unforeseen requirements.

The voter base reflects a wide demographic spread, including 6,42,314 first-time voters aged 18–19 years, 2,50,006 voters aged above 80, and 2,05,085 persons with disabilities.

In line with provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission has provided the option of postal ballot voting from home for senior citizens aged 85 and above and for identified persons with disabilities. So far, 26,032 senior citizens and 8,373 दिव্যাংগ voters have exercised this option.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel has urged all eligible citizens to exercise their democratic right and participate in the electoral process.