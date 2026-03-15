Election Commission sets April 9 as Assam poll date, counting on May 4

Assam will go to the polls on April 9 in a single phase after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, March 15, announced the schedule for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections across five regions — Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Counting of votes for all states will take place on May 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, said voters in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will cast their ballots on the same day in a single-phase election. Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, while West Bengal will hold polling in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

The announcement follows a review meeting of the Commission on March 11 where officials finalised the phase-wise polling plan for the five poll-bound regions.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining credible voter lists, Kumar said “pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of any democracy.” He noted that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was conducted under Article 326 of the Constitution to ensure that “no eligible elector is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.”

The CEC also congratulated Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers and other election officials for completing what he described as a “massive democratic exercise”.

Ahead of the announcement, the Commission visited all the poll-bound states, including Assam, to review preparations. During these visits, the Commission held consultations with recognised political parties and sought suggestions regarding the conduct of the elections.

Kumar said the Commission also met District Electoral Officers, Superintendents of Police, Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General and nodal officers of enforcement agencies to review law and order preparedness. Separate meetings were also held with Chief Electoral Officers, Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of the respective states and the union territory.

“My dear electors of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal,” Kumar said, adding that the consultations were aimed at ensuring smooth and credible elections across the regions.

The Election Commission said over 2.18 lakh polling stations will be set up across the five regions, most of them in rural areas. The average number of electors per polling station has been kept below 900.

The poll body also announced that 100 per cent webcasting will be implemented at polling stations. Model polling stations, booths managed by women and polling stations run by persons with disabilities — referred to as divyang — will also be established.

Kumar noted that the electorate includes a significant number of voters aged 85 and above, as well as centenarians registered across all five regions, including Assam.

The upcoming election will determine the composition of the next Assam Legislative Assembly, with polling set to take place simultaneously with Kerala and Puducherry before the nationwide counting of votes on May 4.