The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially released the schedule for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, where two crucial seats will be contested in Assam

The vacancies arose after the election of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Sarbananda Sonowal to the Lok Sabha, leaving the Rajya Sabha seats in need of new representatives.

The process for submitting nominations begins today, offering candidates a window until August 21 to file their papers. With the final dates for withdrawal of nominations set for August 26 and 27, the election machinery is gearing up for a tightly scheduled contest.

Also read: BJP to field two candidates for Assam Rajya Sabha seats



The voting for these Rajya Sabha seats is slated to take place on September 3. In line with the Election Commission's streamlined process, the results are anticipated to be declared on the same day, marking a swift conclusion to the electoral procedure.

Providing further clarity on the election timeline and related protocols, Returning Officer Rajeev Bhattacharya detailed the comprehensive procedures that will guide this critical election process. The announcement underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to conducting a transparent and timely election, ensuring that the new representatives are selected without delay.