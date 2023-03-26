The Election Commission of India has sent a team to Assam to hold discussions with various stakeholders before the delimitation exercise of constituencies in the state.

The full bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, is set to meet with political parties, public figures, civil society organisations, social service providers, and state administration officials, including District Election Officers and Deputy Commissioners, during its three-day tour of the state.

The Commission stated that it wants all stakeholders to collaborate in the effort and offer insightful ideas so that the assignment is finished on time in order to gather information regarding the ongoing delimitation process.

The visit comes after the Assam government had earlier scrapped four districts and merged them with other districts by a decision in a cabinet meeting, just a day before the Election Commission's imposed ban on administrative reforms came into effect.

The Election Commission's visit is aimed at ensuring that the delimitation exercise is conducted fairly and efficiently. The Commission has stressed the importance of engaging with all stakeholders in the process in order to gather the necessary information and insights.

The Assam assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2026, and the delimitation process is expected to be completed well in advance of the polls.

The Election Commission's team will be in Assam for three days, during which time it will hold meetings and discussions with various stakeholders to gather first-hand information and insights. The visit is expected to provide valuable insights and help ensure a fair and transparent delimitation exercise.