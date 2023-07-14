A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to embark on a three-day visit to Assam from July 19 to 21. The objective of their visit is to engage in discussions and gather suggestions and complaints related to the draft proposal on the delimitation of constituencies.

The team, comprised of ECI officials, will convene with representatives from various political parties and civil society groups at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Additionally, they will conduct district-wise consultations with stakeholders to address the proposed changes concerning assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

The schedule reveals that on July 19, the team will devote its attention to hearing the viewpoints of parties and organizations from Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts. This will be followed by a session on July 20, where stakeholders from Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Darrang districts will have the opportunity to voice their suggestions. Finally, on July 21, the team will engage with parties and organizations from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Majuli.

The upcoming visit of the Election Commission team occurs against the backdrop of a recent protest in Guwahati regarding the delimitation draft. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, refuted the notion that people have been protesting against the draft, despite reports suggesting otherwise.