‘Election relief is over’: Gaurav Gogoi attacks Centre over phased price rise, cites Rahul Gandhi warning

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has accused the central government of imposing a fresh burden on citizens after the election period, saying, “election relief is over, the real phase of price rise has begun”.

In a Facebook post, Gogoi alleged that temporary relief measures during the elections have now been replaced by a “phased” increase in costs, affecting households and businesses alike.

Referring to remarks by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said warnings had already been issued about a likely rise in petrol, diesel and other fuel prices after April 29. He argued that even when global crude oil prices were relatively low, the government prioritised tax collection over easing the burden on the public. With crude prices now rising, he claimed, the impact is being passed on directly to consumers and small enterprises.

“As the prices of commercial cylinders rise astronomically, I am putting out what Hon’ble Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi said just a few days ago,” Gogoi wrote on social media, adding that many entrepreneurs and shop owners are struggling due to what he termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “surrender policy”.

He pointed to a sharp increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, saying it has directly hit small traders, dhaba operators, restaurants and hotels. According to Gogoi, the development reflects not just inflationary pressure but policy choices that are making conditions difficult for small businesses.

Gogoi further argued that when government policies move away from public welfare priorities, “the common people are forced to suffer hardships and difficulties”.