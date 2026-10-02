‘Elections are about votes, not jail’: Himanta Sarma takes jibe at Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, saying election campaigns should focus on issues concerning voters rather than discussions about jail.

Reacting to remarks by Gogoi, Sarma said elections should be about issues such as roads, schools, colleges and government welfare schemes, including Orunodoi.

“When elections come, one should think about votes, not jail,” Sarma said.

He added, “When elections come, one should talk about roads, schools, colleges and Orunodoi.”

Taking a dig at Gogoi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sarma said the two leaders spoke about jail whenever elections approached.

“But Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi talk about jail whenever elections come,” he said.

Sarma further remarked that prisoners do not vote, while ordinary citizens do.

“Prisoners in jail do not vote. The general public votes,” the chief minister said.

The exchange comes amid a continuing political confrontation between Sarma and Gogoi ahead of Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

During the 2026 Assam Assembly election campaign, the two leaders had repeatedly traded allegations and counter-allegations on issues ranging from governance and welfare schemes to personal and political controversies.