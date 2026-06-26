Electoral roll revision begins for Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council polls in Assam's Tinsukia

The process of preparing and revising the electoral rolls for the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) general elections has begun in Tinsukia district, following a notification issued by the Assam State Election Commission.

The exercise is being carried out under Rule 16 of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2010. The qualifying date for voter eligibility has been fixed as January 1, 2026.

According to the notification, the electoral roll revision will cover six council constituencies in the district — Sadiya, Chabua, Dangari, Dirak Chumoni, Tinsukia and Burhi Dihing. In line with the government's delimitation notification, only the "Sonowal part" of villages will be included in the electoral rolls.

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will update the electoral rolls by using the council electoral roll published on November 17, 2025, as the base document and synchronising it with the latest Assembly electoral roll published on February 10, 2026. A draft electoral roll will be published after the revision exercise.

The district administration said preliminary work for the revision is being carried out from June 23 to June 28, while the preparation and revision of the electoral rolls will take place between June 29 and July 9. The draft electoral roll will be published on July 10.

The last date for filing claims and objections has been fixed as July 25, while all claims and objections will be disposed of by August 1. The final electoral roll for the 2026 council elections will be published on August 3.

The district administration has appealed to eligible voters in the six constituencies to verify their names in the draft electoral roll after its publication and submit applications for correction or inclusion, if required, within the stipulated time.