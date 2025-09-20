Electric Auto Association leads tribute rally through the streets of Guwahati for Zubeen Garg

The sudden demise of Assam’s most cherished singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, has plunged the state into mourning, as thousands continue to gather in heartfelt remembrance of the legendary artist whose music touched millions.

From villages to towns, people across Assam have been lighting diyas and candles, offering prayers, and holding rallies to honour his memory. The capital city of Guwahati has emerged as the focal point of these tributes, with fans lining the streets in a wave of grief and reverence for their beloved “Zubeen da.”

In one of the most notable displays of public respect, the Electric Auto Association of Guwahati organized a special rally dedicated to Zubeen Garg. The procession, which began at Ganeshguri, saw hundreds of electric auto drivers participate. Moving through the bustling G.S. Road, the rally turned into a symbolic celebration of Zubeen’s enduring connection with the masses.

Drivers and supporters carried banners and portraits of the late maestro while chanting slogans in his honour. The event underscored his unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and culture, as participants vowed to carry forward his legacy.

Many participants shared that the rally was not just a mark of grief but also a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s role as a cultural torchbearer who gave the people of Assam pride and identity through his art. “His songs were not only melodies but also stories of our lives,” said one rally participant, adding that Zubeen’s voice would continue to inspire future generations.



