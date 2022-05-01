On Friday, Forest Department workers joined local residents in a rare protest against the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway's plan to electrify railway tracks that cross through the Ramsar site, which began in the Deepor Beel district. The electrification of the stretch between Azara and Kamakhya Railway Station began on Friday.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), according to the demonstrators, has prohibited any work on the railway track that runs through the Deepor Beel area. They further reported that roughly 20 elephants had already been knocked down and killed by speeding trains on that track.

The protestors urged the government to investigate the situation and put an end to the illegal work at the Ransar site.