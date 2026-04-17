Electrocution deaths trigger renewed safety concerns across Assam

Recent electrocution incidents in Margherita and Sivasagar, along with the deaths of three young men in Chirang district following a high-voltage surge in January 2026, have raised fresh concerns over preventable electrical fatalities in Assam.

A 2018 forensic study continues to offer one of the most detailed local insights into such deaths. Titled “A Study of Demographic Data in Electrocution Deaths in Kamrup Assam,” the research was conducted by Rituraj Chaliha, then a professor in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The study was published in the Indian Journal of Applied Research in September 2018.

The retrospective analysis reviewed 36 medico-legal autopsies carried out between June 2017 and May 2018. Electrocution accounted for 1.13 per cent of 3,184 total autopsies during the period. Men formed the majority of victims, accounting for 69.4 per cent of cases. The highest number of deaths occurred among those aged 31–40, followed by the 21–30 age group.

Workplaces accounted for nearly 44 per cent of fatalities, while over 22 per cent occurred outside residential settings. Seasonal patterns showed a clear spike during the monsoon months, which recorded half of all cases, followed by summer.

High-tension wires were identified as the leading cause, responsible for nearly 39 per cent of deaths, while exposed cables contributed to over 30 per cent. The remaining cases involved domestic appliances and water pumps.

The study noted that although Assam’s share of electrocution deaths was lower than the national average of accidental fatalities, the numbers still pointed to a largely preventable problem. Poor maintenance of electrical infrastructure, limited public awareness, and weak enforcement of safety regulations were identified as key factors.

Male predominance in fatalities was attributed to greater involvement in electrical repair work and handling of equipment. The research recommended mandatory use of protective gear for electricity workers and wider public awareness campaigns on electrical safety.

Official data indicates that Assam has recorded hundreds of electrocution deaths in recent years. Common hazards include low-hanging power lines, illegal connections, and damage to infrastructure during the monsoon.

Despite repeated recommendations for stricter oversight, routine inspections, and safety enforcement, experts say implementation has remained limited. Authorities have cited resource constraints and the challenges of rapid rural electrification.

Campaigners have called for immediate measures such as proper insulation of live wires, regular safety audits, and improved monitoring, particularly ahead of the monsoon season.

The findings of the 2018 study continue to underline both the scale of the risk and the steps required to address it, even as gaps in enforcement leave many areas vulnerable to avoidable tragedies.