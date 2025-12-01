Elephant attack kills woman in Assam's West Karbi Anglong, village on edge

A months-long struggle with a roaming herd of roughly 150 wild elephants has escalated into a serious safety crisis in West Karbi Anglong’s Kheroni area, culminating in the death of a 20-year-old woman on December 1.

Authorities confirmed that Khusbu Rajbhar, a resident of Bagisadubi village, was fatally attacked after a lone elephant broke away from the larger herd and entered her courtyard at dusk. She died at the scene.

Villagers said the community has been under persistent threat as the elephants have regularly moved through residential areas, destroying crops and damaging homes.

Local residents argued that repeated requests for action have not resulted in any effective intervention from the forest department.

The incident has intensified calls for immediate measures to control the herd’s movement and prevent further casualties. Community members are also seeking compensation for the victim’s family and long-term strategies to reduce conflict between wildlife and settlements.