Elephant carcass found in Assam's Samaguri after animal strays into human settlement

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered in Padumoni Pam village of Samaguri in Assam, prompting an investigation by the Forest Department.

According to preliminary information, the elephant had reportedly strayed out of its forest habitat and entered the human habitation area in search of food. Its carcass was subsequently found in the village.

The exact cause of the elephant’s death has not yet been established.

A team from the Samaguri Forest Department reached the site after the carcass was recovered and initiated an investigation. Officials are expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the elephant’s death following an examination of the carcass.