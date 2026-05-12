Elephant carcass found in Assam's Topatoli, poaching suspected

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered at Dikchak Hill in Topatoli on the south bank of the Brahmaputra River on May 12 morning, with preliminary findings indicating a suspected case of poaching.

According to forest officials, locals first informed on-duty forest staff about the presence of the elephant in the area. Following the alert, range personnel reached the spot and initiated an examination of the incident.

Officials reportedly trekked for nearly three to four kilometres, before locating the animal. Forest personnel initially suspected that the elephant might have been resting and burst a sound bomb nearby to check for movement. However, the animal did not respond.

Upon closer inspection, officials discovered two bullet injury marks on the elephant’s forehead, strengthening suspicions of illegal hunting. Authorities also found that the elephant’s trunk had been severed before the perpetrators fled the area.

Local residents alleged that poachers from Meghalaya could be involved in the killing, though officials have not yet confirmed any links.

Forest authorities suspect the incident may be connected to illegal wildlife trade activities. The killing has renewed concerns over rising elephant poaching cases in forest areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Officials stated that several incidents involving the killing of elephants have been reported from nearby forest regions in recent months, causing concern among wildlife authorities and local residents.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.