A 15-year-old wild male elephant died of electrocution at Malini division of Burhapahar tea estate under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Friday.

The elephant was passing through the tea garden and was electrocuted when its body touched a transformer, which lead to his death.

Post mortem is being conducted by a team of veterinarians.

Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya reached the site of the incident and instructed officials to avert such incidents in the future.

The Minister also instructed the SDO, APDCL to take immediate measures and also asked the Manager of Burhapahar TE to take note of safety measures while installing electrical transformers and other equipment.

He also asked the Director KNP&TR to ascertain whether the authorities had taken clearance prior to the installation of the transformer.

Suklabaidya also paid his last respects to the deceased animal.

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