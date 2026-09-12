Elephant herd enters Tata semiconductor project site in Assam’s Jagiroad, employees evacuated

Several wild elephants entered the under-construction Tata Semiconductor project complex in Jagiroad, Assam’s Morigaon district, triggering panic among employees and prompting the Forest Department to launch an operation to drive the animals out safely.

According to information available, a herd of wild elephants entered the project premises and was seen moving through different parts of the complex. The sudden presence of the animals created a tense situation at the construction site, with employees fearing a possible confrontation.

Several employees evacuated the premises following the incident. However, a large number of employees were reportedly still inside the project complex at the time of reporting.

A team from the Forest Department reached the site after being alerted and began efforts to safely move the elephants out of the project area. Officials are working to prevent any untoward incident while ensuring that the animals are not harmed.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The incident comes amid increasing human-elephant interactions in parts of Assam, particularly in areas where development and construction activities overlap with elephant movement corridors and habitats.