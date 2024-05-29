In a tragic incident, wild elephants attacked vehicles on the national highway at Dharamtul in Jagiroad, leading to the death of one person and serious injuries to two others.

The deceased, identified as Nellie's Prahlad Das, succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.

The incident occurred when a group of elephants, straying from their natural habitat, began attacking bikes and trucks traveling along the highway.

The chaos resulted in the death of Prahlad Das, while biker Furkal Ali and truck driver Dipan Das were left seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as the elephants charged at vehicles, causing significant damage and disruption.

Authorities have since urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when traveling through areas known for elephant activity.