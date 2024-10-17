A proposal to transfer a female elephant, Ranjita, from Assam to the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Greater Kailash, South Delhi, has been approved, sparking significant controversy. This move comes six years after Delhi's last captive elephant was rescued, following a directive from the Delhi High Court.

Ranjita's relocation is part of the temple's ongoing expansion, with a 1.5-acre plot near an army camp designated for her housing. Temple authorities have stated that all necessary arrangements are in place. However, animal welfare activists have voiced strong opposition, citing concerns over Delhi’s climate and infrastructure suitability for an elephant.

The Maa Baglamukhi Temple, which operates atop a four-story residential building, gained prominence in 2018 after hosting a week-long national security ritual, the Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya. This event, held at Delhi's Red Fort, attracted high-profile leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), raising the temple's profile. As part of the temple’s expansion, a 1.5-acre plot adjacent to a nearby army camp has been allocated for the elephant’s accommodation.

The process of relocating Ranjita from Jorhat, Assam, began in April 2024, when the Assam Forest Department received a request from the Maa Baglamukhi Temple for the transfer of the elephant. This was part of a broader review by the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which was established by the Supreme Court in 2023 to oversee the welfare and rehabilitation of captive elephants in India. The HPC is led by retired Justice Deepak Verma.

Following the initial request, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of South Delhi inspected the site at the army camp farm, which has been designated to house Ranjita, and deemed it suitable for the elephant’s needs. The Delhi Forest Department, according to sources, raised no objections to the proposed transfer.

However, the Assam government is still reviewing the matter, with Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) Sandeep Kumar noting that input from civil society representatives would be taken into account before the final decision is made.

While the temple management has proceeded with the necessary logistics, a group of animal rights activists, led by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organizations (FIAPO), have expressed grave concerns about the transfer. FIAPO has written to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & CWLW of Assam and Delhi, as well as to the chair of the HPC, challenging the decision on several grounds. Their objections primarily focus on the welfare of the elephant in an urban environment like Delhi, which they argue is unsuitable due to the city’s climate, infrastructure, and living conditions.

“Delhi is simply not equipped to provide for the needs of a captive elephant,” said Bharati Ramachandran, CEO of FIAPO. “The city’s extreme weather conditions and urban landscape would likely deteriorate Ranjita’s health, and the proposed facilities at the temple are inadequate.”

Animal rights groups also point to the 2024 Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, which set specific conditions for inter-state transfers of captive elephants. These rules stipulate that transfers are only permitted under certain circumstances, such as when the current owner can no longer care for the animal, or if the elephant will receive better care at the new location. FIAPO argues that neither condition is met in this case and that moving Ranjita to Delhi could violate these rules.

Moreover, activists argue that the housing arrangement, even with the designated 1.5-acre plot, would not offer sufficient space or the right conditions for Ranjita to thrive. Concerns have also been raised about the long-term impact on the elephant’s mental and physical health if she is isolated from other elephants and kept in an artificial environment without access to sufficient food, water, or natural space.

The controversy surrounding Ranjita’s transfer has broader legal implications as well. FIAPO has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging the constitutionality of the proviso to Section 43(2) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972, as well as the Captive Elephant Rules of 2024. The petition highlights the lack of clear guidelines on what constitutes permissible and impermissible purposes for the transfer of captive elephants.

In response, the Delhi High Court has directed FIAPO to submit its recommendations on how the transfer of captive elephants should be regulated, particularly when it comes to religious institutions. The activists have urged the High-Powered Committee to reconsider its support for the proposed transfer of not just Ranjita, but also another elephant, Rajkumar, from Tripura to a temple in Kerala, raising similar concerns about the welfare of the animals.

Despite the growing opposition, the temple’s management committee, led by Shiv Kumar Roy (popularly known as Guruji), has remained tight-lipped on the matter. Roy and his associate Chandramani Mishra have not commented on the reasons behind acquiring the elephant or the conditions in which she will be housed. Both were instrumental in founding the temple, which falls under the Shri Yogini Peetham Trust and played key roles during the 2018 Mahayagya, further enhancing the temple’s prominence.

Delhi’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Shyam Sundar Kandpal, who assumed his post in late September 2024, stated that he was unaware of the elephant transfer proposal when he took over. South Delhi’s Divisional Forest Officer Vipul Pandey also declined to comment on the ongoing controversy.

As the debate over Ranjita’s relocation continues, it highlights the growing tension between religious traditions, urbanization, and animal welfare in India. With the Supreme Court’s HPC involved in overseeing the case, the final decision on Ranjita’s transfer is expected to set a precedent for future cases involving the relocation and welfare of captive elephants across the country.

For now, while preparations for Ranjita’s transfer to Delhi are underway, the controversy surrounding her move from Assam continues to attract widespread attention from animal rights groups, religious authorities, and legal experts alike.