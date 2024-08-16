Elvis Ali Hazarika has successfully swum across the Poland Gulf, off the shores of Gdańsk Pomerania, Poland.

With this, Hazarika has become the first Assamese to achieve this feat.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa extends his heartfelt congratulations to Shri Elvis Ali Hazarika on successfully swimming across the Poland Gulf, off the shores of Gdańsk Pomerania, Poland, becoming the first Assamese to do so," wrote Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Also Read: Elvis Ali Hazarika becomes first Assamese to swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to Gateway of India

Earlier in March, Elvis Ali Hazarika made history by becoming the first person from Assam to swim alone across Robben Island in South Africa. He faced freezing water, and strong currents, and even met marine animals during this incredible journey, showing how strong and determined he is.

Taking to social media Elvis stated, “Finally the day has come when I become the first Assamese to successfully swim the Robben Island Solo Swim. It was a greatly difficult, yet adventurous task as I swam along with a lot of Jellyfish, Sunfish, Dolphins, etc. The freezing cold water, Salt water, Heavy Current made it even more difficult. It was extremely tiring, the swim, overall. This is a dream come true for me, and also the people of Assam. JoiAaiAxom”