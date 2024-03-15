Elvis Ali Hazarika, a famous swimmer, has made history by becoming the first person from Assam to swim alone across Robben Island in South Africa. He faced freezing water, strong currents, and even met marine animals during this incredible journey, showing how strong and determined he is.

Taking to social media Elvis stated, “Finally the day has come when I become the first Assamese to successfully swim the Robben Island Solo Swim. It was a greatly difficult, yet adventurous task as I swam along with a lot of Jellyfish, Sunfish, Dolphins, etc. The freezing cold water, Salt water, Heavy Current made it even more difficult. It was extremely tiring, the swim, overall. This is a dream come true for me, and also the people of Assam. JoiAaiAxom”

In a video shared on social media, Hazarika thanked everyone who supported him and helped him achieve this tough goal. He said it was really hard but also exciting, and he had to overcome many physical and mental challenges.

Hazarika's determination is inspiring for other athletes and adventurers. His success is not just a personal victory but also brings pride to Assam and the whole country. This achievement comes after his solo swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway of India in Mumbai last December, where he also made history as the first Assamese swimmer to do so.