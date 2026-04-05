“Embarrassment for Assam”: Gaurav Gogoi targets Himanta; CM calls charges ‘fabricated lies’

A fresh political war of words has erupted in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over allegations raised by the Congress.

Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister has become “an embarrassment for Assam and India,” demanding answers over claims related to undisclosed properties and passport-related issues concerning his wife. “Serious allegations have come out. He will have to answer these questions and pay for his crime,” Gogoi said.

The allegations were first raised during a press conference by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who claimed that Sarma’s wife holds multiple passports from different countries and owns properties abroad that were not disclosed in official filings.

Hitting back strongly, Sarma dismissed the charges as “malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies,” accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation out of “frustration and panic” ahead of the polls.

“Such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground. I categorically reject every allegation,” Sarma said, asserting that neither he nor his wife had committed any wrongdoing.

The Chief Minister further announced that both he and his wife would initiate criminal and civil defamation proceedings against Khera within 48 hours. “He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements. I have complete faith in the judiciary,” Sarma added.

Emphasising electoral confidence, Sarma said the BJP remains focused on securing a decisive mandate of over 100 seats and claimed that the people of Assam would not be misled by “propaganda.”

The political slugfest comes amid intense campaigning ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4.