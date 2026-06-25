Emergency was an attempt to crush democracy: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 25 described the 1975 Emergency as a "dark chapter" in India's democratic history, saying it was imposed to suppress the country's democratic values and civil liberties.

Marking the anniversary of the Emergency, Sarma paid tribute to those who resisted the period, calling them "brave warriors" who fought to safeguard democracy.

"We remember that dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy, when in 1975 the Emergency was imposed in an attempt to crush the country's democratic values and civil liberties," the chief minister wrote in a post on social media.

Offering his respects to those who opposed the Emergency, he added, "Humble salutations to all the brave warriors who struggled to protect democracy."

The Emergency remained in force from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, after it was proclaimed under Article 352 of the Constitution.

Since 2025, the Centre has observed June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. A gazette notification issued by the Narendra Modi government said the Emergency was followed by a "gross abuse of power", during which people were subjected to excesses and atrocities.