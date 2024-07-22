Renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah has been missing since Monday, July 22 morning, prompting concerns among his family and fans. Baruah, a celebrated figure in the regional music scene, had left for the Ganesh temple in the Latasil area of the city but has since vanished without a trace.

When family members were unable to reach him by phone, they reported his disappearance to the Latasil Police Station. Authorities have initiated an investigation and have launched an extensive search operation to locate the esteemed music director.

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.