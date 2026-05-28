Eminent scholar Dr Hiren Gohain to receive Swahid Kushal Konwar Award 2026

Eminent Assamese scholar, educationist and literary critic Dr Hiren Gohain will be conferred the prestigious Swahid Kushal Konwar Award for 2026.

The award will be presented by the TYPA Golaghat District Committee on June 15 in recognition of his immense contribution to Assamese literature, intellectual discourse, socio-political thought and public life.

Dr Hiren Gohain is regarded as one of the most influential intellectual voices of Assam. Over the decades, he has earned recognition for his writings on literature, politics, culture and social issues, while consistently participating in public debates concerning Assam and the Northeast.

A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1989 for his work on Srimanta Sankardev, Dr Gohain has authored several important books and essays in both Assamese and English. His notable works include Assam, A Burning Question, Tradition & Paradise Lost and Struggling in a Time Warp.

He has also been a regular contributor to Economic and Political Weekly and has written extensively on Assamese identity, nationalism, democracy, secularism and education.

Known for his outspoken views, Dr Gohain has often criticised extremism, communal politics and socio-political developments affecting Assam and the country. He was also among the prominent voices opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and had actively participated in public movements related to the issue.

Apart from his literary and academic achievements, Dr Gohain also played a role in peace initiatives involving the Government of India and the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

The honour by TYPA Golaghat District Committee is being viewed as recognition of his lifelong contribution to Assamese society, literature and intellectual thought.