Assam's government announced on Tuesday that state employees will be given a half-day off to watch the recently released film The Kashmir Files.

The film, which depicts the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pundits from the state in the 1990s, has generated a lot of buzz since its release, with several states announcing tax breaks for it.

Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, and Goa, all BJP-ruled states, have announced that the film will be tax-free in their jurisdictions.

As of now, Assam's Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Tuesday evening that the state will grant government employees half-day leave to watch the film.

The CM tweeted, “Glad to announce that our government employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch The Kashmir Files.”

“They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day,” he added.