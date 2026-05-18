Empty coach derails during maintenance work at Guwahati railway yard

An empty railway coach derailed during routine yard shunting operations at the Guwahati Railway yard on Monday, officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

According to NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the incident occurred during regular maintenance and upkeep activities at the yard on May 18.

Officials clarified that the coach was not attached to any train at the time of the derailment and there were no passengers onboard. No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

Railway authorities immediately initiated rerailing work and stated that the incident had no impact on train operations or passenger services.

“The coach is being rerailed. There is no impact on railway operations as a result of this incident,” the NFR spokesperson said.