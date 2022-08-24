Six militants of the National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong, a new insurgent group were arrested in an encounter with police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday.

“Seven boys from Karbi Anglong got together, bought three pistol & started a new organisation called National Socialist council of Karbi Anglong. Six have been picked up. The main person Pabitra Teron has been injured in shoot out with police. Weapons recovered. Group neutralised”, GP Singh, special director general of Assam Police wrote in a tweet.

Seven boys from Karbi Anglong got together, bought three pistol & started a new organisation called National Socialist council of Karbi Anglong. Six have been picked up. The main person Pabitra Teron has been injured in shoot out with police. Weapons recovered. Group neutralised. pic.twitter.com/sWzpBmdABi — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 24, 2022

Three pistols and several rounds of bullets were seized from their possession and one militant of the newly floated militant outfit was injured in the gunfight with police.

It needs mention here that Karbi Anglong had witnessed militancy for a long but all major outfits have joined the peace process and an effort is underway to establish permanent peace.