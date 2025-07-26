Encroachers renaming Guwahati hills to 'Kudratpur' alarming, says Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 26 said that the government had taken tough and continuous steps in the past few days to remove illegal occupants from government and forest lands, including in the hill areas of Guwahati city, in response to the growing problem of illegal encroachments across the state.

Hazarika said that certain sensitive districts in Assam required extra focus, but that did not stop the government from acting in the city areas as well. He specifically pointed out the situation in Guwahati’s Adingiri Hill, where he said encroachers have not only taken over the land illegally but even renamed it ‘Kudratpur.’

“This is not just about land. This is about intention,” the minister said. “When people start renaming places they have encroached upon, it shows they are trying to change the identity of that place. Our government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been warning about this for a long time.”

Hazarika said that the act of renaming a hill in the heart of Guwahati is a sign of deeper problems. He said it is no longer just a question of land ownership but about safeguarding Assam’s cultural roots and identity. “We have said again and again; this is not merely a land issue. This is about protecting our culture, our identity, and our roots,” Hazarika added.

He also expressed concern about the rapid change in the population pattern in certain parts of the state. The Minister said that systematic encroachment, even in forest lands located in and around Guwahati city poses a serious risk to the state's heritage and future. He said that such changes in demography can create bigger issues if not checked in time.

Hazarika said that the state government has already served eviction notices to people illegally occupying these lands. He said the action is being taken in a lawful manner and all necessary steps are being followed. “Our fight will continue. We are committed to protecting the land, culture, and future of Assam,” he said.