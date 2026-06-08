Encroachment-free land, infrastructure push and agri exports among key priorities discussed by Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, June 8, said the state government is intensifying efforts to prevent the reoccupation of reclaimed land by encroachers, while also focusing on infrastructure development and boosting agricultural exports through greater central support.

In a post on X after chairing a series of high-level meetings, Sarma outlined key decisions and priorities discussed across multiple sectors.

The Chief Minister said freeing government land from encroachment remains one of the state's top priorities. According to him, the government has reclaimed more than 200 square kilometres of land from encroachers over the past five years.

"Over the last five years, we have reclaimed over 200 sq km from encroachers. We are now taking robust steps to ensure encroachers are never able to return to these lands," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also directed key departments, including Education, Health and Power, to identify critical projects that could be brought under the Centre's Viability Gap Funding (VGF) initiative.

He said leveraging the scheme would help accelerate infrastructure development and strengthen Assam's growth trajectory by improving the financial viability of major public projects.

In the agriculture sector, Sarma said the government would take all possible measures to increase investment in agricultural infrastructure, support exporters of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged and organic products, and maximise available assistance from the Centre.

He highlighted the importance of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), stating that the Union government has assured Assam of full support under the programme.

The Chief Minister further directed departments to facilitate stronger linkages between farmers, agricultural producers, aggregators and other stakeholders to help expand access to export markets.

The initiative, he said, is aimed at enhancing farmers' incomes while strengthening Assam's position in domestic and international agricultural trade.