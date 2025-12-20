End of an era: Assam cricket mourns the loss of Ranji trailblazer Naba Kamal Bhuyan

The Assam cricket fraternity is in mourning following the passing of Naba Kamal Bhuyan, a former Assam cricketer and one of the earliest architects of the state’s cricketing legacy. Bhuyan breathed his last on Saturday, December 20 morning in Chennai at the age of 98, marking the end of an era that witnessed the very birth of organised cricket in Assam.

Bhuyan occupies a singular place in Assam’s sporting history. He was part of the Assam team that made its Ranji Trophy debut in 1948, a watershed moment that placed the state on India’s domestic cricket map. In that historic match, Bhuyan achieved a rare distinction—scoring Assam’s first-ever run in the Ranji Trophy, a symbolic act that signalled the beginning of a long and evolving cricketing journey for the state.

As a cricketer, Bhuyan represented not just a team but a generation that laid the foundations of competitive cricket in Assam during the post-independence years. His career unfolded at a time when infrastructure was sparse, resources were limited, and the sport relied heavily on passion, perseverance, and personal commitment. Yet, it was through the efforts of pioneers like Bhuyan that Assam cricket slowly found structure, recognition, and purpose.

Beyond his playing days, Bhuyan remained closely associated with the growth and development of the game in the state. A witness to the formative decades of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), he continued to support and engage with Assam cricket in various capacities, offering guidance, institutional memory, and quiet encouragement as the sport evolved through generations.

With his demise, Assam has lost more than a former cricketer—it has lost a living link to its cricketing origins. Bhuyan’s life and contributions stand as a testament to the early struggles, milestones, and aspirations that shaped Assam’s journey in Indian domestic cricket. His legacy remains deeply woven into the fabric of the state’s sporting history, inspiring future generations to remember where the journey began.

The Assam Cricket Association expressed profound sorrow over his passing and extended heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. The ACA described Bhuyan as a towering figure whose contributions to Assam cricket will be remembered with respect, gratitude, and enduring pride.