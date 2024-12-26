Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro has voiced grave concern over the prolonged violence in Manipur, which has claimed numerous lives and caused widespread destruction. Addressing the issue on Wednesday, Boro highlighted the devastating consequences of violence, urging all parties involved to prioritize humanity and peaceful resolutions.

“In the 21st century, no one should resort to violence,” Boro asserted. “The immediate result of violence is destruction. When you aim to destroy others, you end up destroying yourself. Violence impacts both sides—it is never one-sided. If one community targets another, it leads to mutual destruction and perpetuates further issues.”

Reflecting on global history, Boro called for introspection among those engaging in violence. “Nations that were enemies have become allies, and allies have turned into adversaries. Whether in Manipur or elsewhere, those resorting to violence should consider the repercussions for future generations. We must end this violence, or the suffering will persist for our children,” he said.

Boro acknowledged the government’s mediation efforts but emphasized the necessity of cooperation between the Meitei and Kuki communities. “The government supports both the Meitei and Kuki communities, but without mutual willingness to listen and compromise, there is only so much that can be done. Both sides must take responsibility for their future. If this realization does not come, external intervention may become inevitable.”

Drawing parallels to Bodoland’s history, Boro recounted the lingering scars from conflicts in 1996 and 2012. “The consequences of past conflicts are still evident in Bodoland today. It will take time to restore normalcy. Those genuinely committed to their community’s progress must reject violence,” he said.

Boro issued a heartfelt appeal for peace in Manipur, urging an end to violence by the close of 2024. “Let us approach 2025 with new hopes and dreams, leaving violence behind. Together, we can build a brighter future for our children and our nation,” he concluded.