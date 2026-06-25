Endangered Bengal Slow Loris rescued after being found injured in Assam's Karbi Anglong

An endangered Bengal Slow Loris was rescued after being found injured on a roadside near JS Academy in the Bakalia area of Assam's Karbi Anglong on June 24.

According to forest officials, local residents first spotted the rare nocturnal primate lying injured near the Bakaliaghat Police Station and alerted authorities. Environmentalist Chandni Saha rescued the animal with assistance from Assam Police and handed it over to the Forest Department for treatment and rehabilitation.

Officials said the rescue operation was initiated after information was received from Dibyanka Prajapti. With support from Bakalia Police, the endangered animal was safely transferred to forest authorities for proper care.

The Bengal Slow Loris, a rare and protected species, faces threats from habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade and other human-induced pressures. The species is found in several protected areas across Northeast India and neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, China, Laos and Vietnam.

Forest officials and wildlife conservationists stressed the importance of protecting the region's rich biodiversity and urged the public to report injured or stranded wildlife to the concerned authorities.

"Every rescue matters. Protect wildlife, preserve biodiversity, and report injured animals to the authorities," officials said.