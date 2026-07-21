Endangered Pangolin rescued from house in Assam's Diphu

An endangered pangolin was rescued from a residential house in Assam's Karbi Anglong district after it wandered into the premises following two days of sightings in the area.

According to forest officials, the pangolin—commonly known as the "scaly anteater"—had been roaming around Sitlabari locality in Diphu, the district headquarters, for the past two days before entering a house on Monday night.

Local youths safely captured the animal in a bag without causing it any harm and handed it over to the Forest Department on Tuesday morning.

After a health assessment, forest officials released the pangolin into a protected forest area to ensure its safety in its natural habitat.

Residents of the locality claimed it was the first time an endangered pangolin had been spotted in the area, making the rescue a rare wildlife event.

Pangolins are among the world's most trafficked mammals due to the illegal trade in their scales and meat. Protected under Indian wildlife laws, the species plays a vital ecological role by controlling ant and termite populations. Forest officials urged the public to immediately inform authorities if such wild animals are sighted instead of attempting to harm or capture them.