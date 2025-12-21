Endgame guaranteed: 19 illegal immigrants sent back to Bangladesh, Assam CM reiterates zero-tolerance policy

Security forces in Assam have apprehended 19 illegal immigrants from different parts of the state and sent them back to Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday, December 21.

According to the Chief Minister, the individuals were detained during coordinated operations carried out in Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts. The operation involved joint efforts by the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Sharing details on X, Sarma said the coordinated action resulted in the successful removal of the infiltrators from Indian territory. He asserted that the state government remains firm in its stance against illegal immigration and warned that unlawful stay in Assam would not be tolerated.

Sarma has repeatedly maintained that the Assam government is committed to ensuring an infiltration-free state, claiming that on average 35 to 40 illegal immigrants are pushed back every week as part of ongoing enforcement drives.

In October, the Assam Cabinet approved the formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, aimed at empowering district commissioners and senior superintendents of police to expedite the expulsion of illegal immigrants and curb continued infiltration from neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, the BSF has intensified surveillance along the 1,885-kilometre India–Bangladesh border in the Northeast, particularly in the wake of unrest in the neighbouring country over the past year. Assam Police officials confirmed that heightened vigilance is being maintained along border areas to prevent illegal entry.

Authorities reiterated that individuals found without valid citizenship documents will be promptly detained and pushed back in accordance with the law.