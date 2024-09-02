An executive engineer of the Irrigation Department in Nalbari district was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, Assam for allegedly taking bribes.

The accused identified as Simanta Lahkar was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on September 2, from a complainant at his rented house in Nalbari, in exchange for processing a work estimate.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Simanta Lahkar, Executive Engineer, (Irrigation) Nalbari after he accepted Rs. 1,00,000/- as bribe from the complainant in his rented house at Nalbari for processing estimate of works.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @gpsinghips @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) September 2, 2024

This latest arrest marks the 50th successful trap operation conducted by the directorate this year, leading to the apprehension of 61 individuals, including 57 public servants.

This is the 50th trap in this year by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM resulting in arrest of 61 persons including 57 public servants.Our relentless drive against corruption would continue under guidance of Hon’ble CM,Assam @himantabiswa Sir.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @gpsinghips @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) September 2, 2024

The relentless crackdown on corruption in the state is being carried out under the guidance of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Our relentless drive against corruption would continue," the directorate's Twitter page tweeted, sending a strong message to all public officials engaged in unethical practices.