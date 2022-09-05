Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika today who attended the workshop on the second day, took stock of various innovative strategies for flood and erosion control from the engineers of the department.

Speaking after the presentation by the departmental engineers on the second day's programme, Minister Hazarika said that such workshops of the Water Resources Department would be held twice a year before and after the floods. The Minister also mentioned that a workshop would be held again for all the engineers of the department in April next year.

The Minister, stating that he has come to know a lot about the department in the last two days, said that through such workshops, departmental engineers are also able to know a lot from each other.

The Minister directed the engineers to prepare a list of the most sensitive embankment sites along the river Brahmaputra. He also urged the engineers to maintain distance from the contractor while preparing the estimates of departmental work.

On the other hand, Minister Hazarika urged all the departmental engineers to work by being accountable to the nation or with love for the state in mind. He also urged everyone to be prepared before the next flood by completing the work of the embankments which had been damaged in the last monsoon.

It may be recalled that a two-day workshop of departmental engineers was held from Sunday under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and under the supervision of Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika.

In the workshop, engineers highlighted their successful strategies to control floods and erosion as well as innovative techniques.