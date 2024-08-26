

Police forces across the state of Assam geared up to the exercises with rigorous checking, area domination exercises and foot patrolling in a bid to strengthen security for the community.

In Cachar, cops are intensively checking vehicles for the sake of more safety and security. It is a part of a bigger initiative to make community ambiance safer.

Area Domination Operations by Nagaon Police: Joint operations for area domination have been conducted by the Nagaon Police led by the OC Khatowal PS and the OC Samaguri PS, assisted by IC Puranigudam OP and IC Muwamari PP. Besides, under the leadership of the SDPO Kaliabar, a team comprising the OC Jakhalabanda PS and IC Bagori PP did an area domination exercise near Kaziranga with the AP commando battalion.

In Karbi Anglong, area domination and route marches are being conducted by the police to instill a feeling of security among citizens through visibility and vigil.

Area domination and foot patrolling have been conducted in different places in the district, enhancing the visibility and responsiveness of the Barpeta Police.

Nalbari Police is conducting a route march jointly with QRTs and CAPF for strengthening security in the area. Like Baksa Police, they are carrying out foot patrolling and area domination with complete dedication to the peaceful maintenance of tranquility.

Biswanath Police has taken responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of people through area domination in the district at large. Their actions are directed toward ensuring public safety and maintenance of order.

In Sonitpur, police are carrying out foot patrolling and area domination under various police stations to ensure public safety and maintenance of law and order.

Dibrugarh Police have also joined in, and they have been carrying out their road march cum area domination activities throughout the district.