The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) conducted a programme on the Yashasvini Campaign and a Composite Awareness Workshop in Guwahati, on October 5, aiming to benefit individuals aspiring to start their own businesses.

Joint Secretary of MSME, Mercy Epao delivered a welcome address at the event which was held under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme in Assam. Epao outlined how the programme would benefit individuals aspiring to start their own businesses.

Meanwhile, a film on the Yashasvini Campaign was also screened.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for MSME, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, stated that the government aims to empower women, referring to them as "Lakhpati Didi," further emphasising the importance of accessing facilities such as the ESI Card and Ayushman Card.

The minister also suggested various initiatives for women entrepreneurs to help them establish their businesses as recognisable brands.

Senior politician and former MP Queen Oja highlighted the progress women in Assam are making in various fields and discussed the government's efforts for their upliftment. She also endorsed the "Vocal for Local" initiative.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lakshman S., Secretary of Industries for the Government of Assam, explained that the purpose of the Yashasvini Campaign is to offer maximum support and guidance to women entrepreneurs and outlined several Assam government initiatives in this regard and noted that Udyam registration has been increasing over the past 2.5 years.

He also explained about the Assam Credit Guarantee Scheme and other related initiatives.

Manish Sinha, CEO of the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), remarked that MSMEs are the engine of growth, contributing to the country's GDP, exports, and employment generation. He stressed the importance of the Credit Guarantee Scheme in supporting the MSME sector.

Awareness sessions on credit, training, financial literacy, and online dispute resolution were also held while PMV artisans and successful PMEGP entrepreneurs received certificates.

The programme was attended by senior officials from both central and state governments, women entrepreneurs from across the state, and other distinguished guests.

(With agency inputs)