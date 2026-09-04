EOS-05 satellite to provide near-continuous monitoring of India, boost disaster response: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 4, said the successful launch of EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 would significantly enhance India’s ability to monitor the country and respond to disasters.

In a post on X, Sarma said the satellite, unlike conventional Earth-observation satellites that orbit the planet, would remain fixed over India by moving in sync with the Earth’s rotation.

He said EOS-05 would provide near-continuous observation of the country, with the capability to image select areas every five minutes and cover the entire Indian landmass every 30 minutes at a resolution of about 42 metres.

“This kind of high frequency, high-detail coverage will be invaluable during cyclones, floods and other fast-unfolding events,” Sarma said, adding that the capability would help protect lives and property when timely response is crucial.

The Chief Minister described the mission as a “game changer” for disaster response and said its success, following setbacks in the past, was a tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its scientists and engineers.

He also described the mission as an example of the importance of patience, discipline and perseverance for young people pursuing scientific and technological goals.