'Epic humanitarian crisis': Gaurav Gogoi alleges delay in Assam flood relief

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on July 23 accused the state government of a "severe delay" in providing emergency relief to flood-affected communities, alleging that essential supplies such as rations, safe drinking water and sanitation materials were not reaching people on time.

Calling the floods an "epic humanitarian crisis", Gogoi urged the government to disclose an "honest account" of the death toll and ensure relief reaches every affected household without further delay.

"As of today, 41 people have lost their lives, many are missing. Thousands of people are without any homes and lakhs of people are living without dignity," Gogoi said in a post on X.

The Congress leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he had visited the worst-affected districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo over the past few days, where he "witnessed the scale of damage and lack of support from the local administration first hand".

He alleged that there had been a "severe delay" in the distribution of emergency rations, safe drinking water, phenyl, clothes and bleaching powder to affected residents.

Gogoi also appealed to the Centre to send a team of technical experts equipped to assist people in rebuilding damaged homes and restoring agricultural activities disrupted by the floods.

"The state government must immediately provide an honest account of how many people have lost their lives and ensure that relief reaches every affected home without further delay," he said.

He also praised "numerous groups of young people and Gen Z" volunteers for organising relief efforts and feeding hundreds of families every day. Gogoi further appealed to Congress workers and office-bearers to extend all possible assistance to flood-hit villages and families across upper Assam.