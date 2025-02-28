Assam authorities seized 10,000 YABA tablets worth approximately Rs 3 crore in a joint operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials reported today.

The operation, conducted by Cachar Police and Border Security Force (BSF), dismantled a narcotics network operating in Leverputa, Katigorah, along the international boundary.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the enforcement agencies on social media, stating: "In Assam, it's the era of Fabs not YABA tabs!"

The successful raid represents another milestone in the state's ongoing "Assam Against Drugs" campaign, which targets trafficking networks throughout the region.

YABA tablets, containing methamphetamine and caffeine, have become increasingly prevalent along the Indo-Bangladesh border, posing significant public health concerns across Northeast India.

Authorities continue investigating possible connections to larger trafficking operations in the region.