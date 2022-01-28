GUWAHATI: With the surrender of cadres of two more militant outfits in Assam on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ear of "tribal militancy" is "finally over."

Rebels belonging to the TLA and UGPO laid down arms before Biswa Sarma at a surrender ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.

"With this, each and every tribal group has joined the mainstream. These were the last troops in the jungle. The era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that he was glad to see the two organizations -- one Tiwa and the other Gorkha -- join the mainstrea.

"GOA is relentlessly pursuing vision of Hon PM Sri ">@narendramodi of lasting peace in Assam. Glad that 169 ex members of Gurkha & Tiwa militant groups UGPO & TLA laid down arms today to join the mainstream. I was present along with esteemed colleagues & officials,' he wrote.

Himanta Biswa Sarma today also made the appeal to the extremist groups ULFA (I) and KLO to join peace talks.

"Inspired by PM and Hon HM Sri ">@AmitShah, in last two years we've managed to have all major militants groups surrender arms, and join the mainstream. I urge ULFA (I) & KLO, two remaining major extremist groups, to come forward & sit in peace talks with GoI," he wrote.

The surrendered militants handed over their arms and ammunition before the dignitaries, marking their return to the mainstream.

“277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both organizations before authority,” Assam police informed.

Moreover, a financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each was distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation.

BTC chief Pramod Boro, Assam minister Ashok Singhal and top officials of the police department were among the attendees at the ceremony.

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