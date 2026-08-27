Escaped Assam prisoner seeks Aadhaar at Kerala police station, flees again

A 28-year-old man from Assam who escaped from a jail in Kerala later walked into a police station seeking the return of his Aadhaar card, prompting a state-wide search, officials said on August 26.

Madhur Jya Sonowal, a native of Dhemaji district, escaped from Aluva Sub Jail on August 24, days after he was arrested in connection with a mobile phone theft case.

Sonowal was arrested by Edathala police last week with assistance from Perumbavoor police and was subsequently lodged in the Aluva jail.

A preliminary inquiry by prison authorities found that Sonowal may have used an under-construction building inside the jail complex to climb out before scaling the compound wall and escaping.

Police said his movements after the escape took an unusual turn when he reached the Perumbavoor police station and asked for his Aadhaar card.

Personnel at the reception reportedly did not recognise him initially. However, Sonowal fled after spotting officials who had assisted the Edathala police in arresting him.

Police have since intensified searches across the Perumbavoor area and issued a lookout circular. Details of the escaped prisoner have also been circulated to police stations across the state.

The Railway Protection Force has been alerted to monitor his movements, particularly if he attempts to leave Kerala by train.

Authorities in Assam will also be informed so that police there can remain alert in case Sonowal attempts to return to Dhemaji.

Meanwhile, the Prison Department has ordered a detailed investigation into the security lapses that allowed the prisoner to escape from the jail.