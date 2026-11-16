European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on November 16 to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation between the European Union and Assam.

The discussions focused on the potential of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to expand collaboration in investment, skill development, innovation and people-to-people exchanges, while aligning future partnerships with Assam's development priorities.

In a post on X, Paquet described the meeting as productive and highlighted the Assam Blue Valley initiative as a pilot project and a starting point for wider cooperation between the European Union, Assam and the Northeast.

"Assam blue valley is our first pilot & only the beginning of what we can explore & achieve together," the EU Ambassador said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared details of the interaction, describing it as cordial and stating that both sides discussed avenues for enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting comes amid efforts by India and the European Union to deepen their strategic and economic partnership, particularly through negotiations on the proposed Free Trade Agreement.

Earlier, on November 10, India and the European Union reviewed their bilateral relations during the seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi. The discussions covered trade and investment, FTA negotiations, resilient supply chains and critical technologies.

The two sides also reviewed progress under the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on January 27, 2026. Other areas discussed included clean energy, artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, biotechnology, digital public infrastructure, talent mobility, education and skills development.