EU delegation begins Assam visit to boost trade, investment and Northeast partnerships

A high-level European Union (EU) delegation led by Herve Delphin arrived in Assam on June 8 for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and exploring investment opportunities across the Northeast region.

Speaking to media upon his arrival in Guwahati, Delphin expressed his appreciation for Assam and said he was looking forward to a series of engagements during the visit.

"As the slogan says, Gateway to Goodness. I really like this place. I look forward to the meetings we are going to have with the Chief Minister," the EU Ambassador said.

The "Team Europe" delegation comprises ambassadors and senior representatives from EU member states, along with European business leaders. The visit seeks to advance collaboration between the European Union and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

According to the EU, discussions during the visit will focus on sectors where Europe and the Northeast share strong potential for cooperation, including renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH.

The delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a business delegation led by the Federation of European Business in India will engage with state officials to explore trade and investment opportunities.

A key highlight of the visit will be participation in the "Blue Valleys: Building Ecosystems and Value Chains between India and Europe" workshop, where European and Indian businesses will discuss partnerships in sustainable industries, innovation, and value chains.

The visit will also witness the launch of Assam's first Blue Valley Cluster, an industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours, food processing, and AYUSH products. The initiative aims to connect Europe, Northeast India, and Bhutan through research, innovation, and sustainable manufacturing partnerships.

In addition, the delegation is expected to visit the semiconductor facility of Tata Electronics, showcasing Assam's emerging role in India's high-tech manufacturing sector.

Officials said the visit is expected to provide European investors with a first-hand understanding of Assam's industrial ecosystem, infrastructure capabilities, and growing economic potential.