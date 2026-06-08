EU delegation visits Tata Electronics semiconductor project in Assam's Jagiroad

A high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) on Monday, June 8, visited the Tata Electronics semiconductor project at Jagiroad in Assam's Morigaon district, highlighting growing international interest in the state's emerging industrial ecosystem.

The delegation was led by EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin and Belgium's Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt. Several senior EU officials and representatives also accompanied the delegation during the visit.

Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari welcomed the visiting team and briefed them on the district's development trajectory, industrial potential and the large-scale infrastructure being developed around the Jagiroad industrial hub.

The delegation visited the Tata Electronics Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, one of India's flagship semiconductor manufacturing projects and a key component of the country's efforts to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem.

During the visit, officials briefed the delegation on the project's construction progress, adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, workforce development initiatives and future expansion plans.

According to officials, the EU delegation appreciated the pace of development at the facility and expressed interest in Assam's industrial growth as well as opportunities emerging from India's semiconductor manufacturing sector.

The visit is expected to boost prospects for international investment, technology partnerships and industrial collaboration between Assam and European stakeholders.

As part of the visit, the Team Europe Ambassadors are also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In addition, a business delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) will engage with state government officials to explore trade and investment opportunities in the region.

The European delegation's visit will also coincide with the launch of Assam's first "Blue Valley Cluster" on June 9. The industrial cluster will focus on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH products and food processing.

Developed under a public-private-people partnership (4P) model, the cluster aims to strengthen economic linkages between Europe, Northeast India and Bhutan while promoting innovation, research, sustainable manufacturing and business collaborations.

Officials said the pilot project aligns with the Blue Valleys initiative unveiled during the 2026 EU-India Summit and reflects Assam's growing role in international economic and industrial partnerships.