EU diplomats to visit Assam on June 8-9 to boost sustainable growth initiatives

The European Union Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, along with diplomats from EU member nations, will visit Assam on June 8 and 9 as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in sustainable development, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

According to the Assam Chief Minister’s Office, the visit aligns with the vision of Narendra Modi and the expanding India-European Union partnership. The engagement is expected to help launch a roadmap focused on sustainable livelihoods, innovation-driven development, and economic opportunities across Assam.

The CMO stated that the European Union’s “Blue Valley” initiative will play a significant role in empowering women, farmers, and entrepreneurs working in sectors such as food processing, flavours, fragrances, tea, and AYUSH-related industries.

As part of the visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of the INLAMOBI Fragrances and Cosmetics Pilot Project on June 9. The project is being viewed as a major outcome of the investment commitments secured during Advantage Assam 2.0 and is expected to create new opportunities in value addition, entrepreneurship, and employment generation.

Ahead of the visit, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota reviewed preparations on Saturday to ensure the smooth conduct of the diplomatic engagement and associated events.

The visit is expected to further strengthen economic and developmental ties between Assam and European nations while opening new avenues for investment and collaboration in emerging sectors.